Trump greets Bryson DeChambeau at Ryder Cup to kick off afternoon session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump shook hands with Bryson DeChambeau at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday to kick off the LIV Golf star’s afternoon session of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Trump greeted DeChambeau, who was in the second group, as the pair walked over to the first tee. The president’s arrival at Bethpage Black had already been met with loud cheers as the crowd again broke out in U-S-A chants.

Motivated by the president’s appearance, DeChambeau hit a 340-yard drive – echoing his first drive of the day that traveled 344 yards and just shy of the green.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley responded to the drive with a celebratory Trump Dance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



