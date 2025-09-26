Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Trump greets Bryson DeChambeau at Ryder Cup to kick off afternoon session

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley celebrated with a Trump dance

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj , Ryan Morik Fox News
Trump walks to first tee at Ryder Cup with Bryson DeChambeau Video

Trump walks to first tee at Ryder Cup with Bryson DeChambeau

President Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau walk to the first tee together at Bethpage Black during the Friday afternoon session of the Ryder Cup.

President Donald Trump shook hands with Bryson DeChambeau at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Friday to kick off the LIV Golf star’s afternoon session of the 2025 Ryder Cup. 

Trump greeted DeChambeau, who was in the second group, as the pair walked over to the first tee. The president’s arrival at Bethpage Black had already been met with loud cheers as the crowd again broke out in U-S-A chants. 

Donald Trump walks with Bryson DeChambeau

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with members of Team United States as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Motivated by the president’s appearance, DeChambeau hit a 340-yard drive – echoing his first drive of the day that traveled 344 yards and just shy of the green. 

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley responded to the drive with a celebratory Trump Dance. 

Keegan Bradley does Donald Trump's dance

Keegan Bradley (right), captain of Team United States, gestures toward U.S. President Donald Trump as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

