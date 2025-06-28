Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Golf

Trump golfs with Republican senators Schmitt, Graham and Paul ahead of 'Big, Beautiful Bill' vote

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was also reportedly present for the round of golf

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson , Kelly Phares Fox News
Published
close
GOP lawmaker says ‘a lot of progress’ has been made in Senate budget bill talks Video

GOP lawmaker says ‘a lot of progress’ has been made in Senate budget bill talks

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., discusses President Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ as the Senate scrambles to pass legislation before July 4 on ‘Fox News Live.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump played a round of golf with Republican leaders on Saturday. 

The president was joined by Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, sources confirmed to Fox News. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Sen. Ron Johnson emphasizes ‘need to debate’ about Senate budget bill as deadline looms Video

The outing comes as Republican senators look to pass the  "Big Beautiful Bill" by Saturday afternoon. The bill has a self-imposed deadline of July 4. In a memo sent on Saturday to Senate offices, the White House endorsed the latest revisions to the bill and called for its passage, while warning that failure to approve the budget "would be the ultimate betrayal".

Graham shared the golf outing in a post on social media, expressing optimism over the bill's vote. 

Graham revealed the stitched-together text of the colossal bill late Friday night.

HOUSE CONSERVATIVES GO TO WAR WITH SENATE OVER TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2023

President Donald Trump gestures as US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023. (Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican leaders, the White House and disparate factions within the Senate and House GOP have been meeting to find middle ground on other pain points, such as tweaking the caps on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hammered on the importance of passing Trump's bill on time. He met with Senate Republicans during their closed-door lunch and spread the message that advancing the colossal tax package would go a long way toward giving businesses more certainty in the wake of the president's tariffs. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans ‘exasperated’ over changes to President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ Video

"We need certainty," he said. "With so much uncertainty, and having the bill on the president's desk by July 4 will give us great tax certainty, and I believe, accelerate the economy in the third quarter of the year." 

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.