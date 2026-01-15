Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Trump to attend College Football Playoff championship game in Miami with Rubio

President continues pattern of high-profile sports appearances during second term

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
President Donald Trump will return to the sidelines Monday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the College Football Playoff championship in Miami, where the Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes.

Trump’s expected attendance was first reported by Axios. 

Donald Trump with Pete Hegseth at Northwest Stadium

President Donald Trump, right, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend an NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Nov. 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Monday’s appearance at the national championship game marks another high-profile outing for the president, who has attended several major sporting events during his second term.

In April, Trump sat alongside UFC President Dana White outside the octagon for UFC 314 in Miami and again two months later at UFC 316 in New Jersey. He also attended several events in September, including the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York and a New York Yankees game on Sept. 11, 24 years after the 9/11 attacks.

Trump waving at Bethpage

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives on the first hole on the first day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters via Imagn Images)

TRUMP WARNS COLLEGE SPORTS ARE IN 'BIG TROUBLE' IN CRYPTIC POST

President Trump has taken a special interest in sports in his second term. 

In December, he warned the current state of name, image and likeness (NIL) was not sustainable and could pose a threat to college athletics, especially sports outside of football. He has also made ensuring the fairness and safety in girls and women’s sports a top priority of his administration.

Donald Trump attends Army-Navy game

President Donald Trump attends the 126th Army-Navy Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Dec. 13, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Top-seeded Indiana, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, will take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

