Trump to attend College Football Playoff championship game in Miami with Rubio

President Donald Trump will return to the sidelines Monday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the College Football Playoff championship in Miami, where the Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes.

Trump’s expected attendance was first reported by Axios.

Monday’s appearance at the national championship game marks another high-profile outing for the president, who has attended several major sporting events during his second term.

In April, Trump sat alongside UFC President Dana White outside the octagon for UFC 314 in Miami and again two months later at UFC 316 in New Jersey. He also attended several events in September, including the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York and a New York Yankees game on Sept. 11, 24 years after the 9/11 attacks.

TRUMP WARNS COLLEGE SPORTS ARE IN 'BIG TROUBLE' IN CRYPTIC POST

President Trump has taken a special interest in sports in his second term.

In December, he warned the current state of name, image and likeness (NIL) was not sustainable and could pose a threat to college athletics, especially sports outside of football. He has also made ensuring the fairness and safety in girls and women’s sports a top priority of his administration.

Top-seeded Indiana, led by Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, will take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET.