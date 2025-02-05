Trump expects USOPC, NCAA to comply with executive order barring men from women's sports

President Donald Trump expects the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the NCAA to comply with his executive order barring biological men from women’s sports, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Trump will sign the No Men in Women’s Sports executive order later in the day. Leavitt was asked in the briefing how the order will affect the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles.

"He does expect the Olympic committee and the NCAA to no longer allow men to compete in women’s sports," Leavitt said. "I think the president, with the signing of his pen, starts a very public pressure campaign on these organizations to do the right thing for women and for girls.

"Again, this is an incredibly popular position. There have been many notable female athletes who have had the courage to speak out against some very powerful institutions in this country. They deserve to have a voice and a say. The president is bringing their voice to the highest level of the White House. He expects these organizations to comply with this federal executive order he will be signing today."

The U.S. Olympic team has not featured a transgender woman. It has featured an athlete who was transgender nonbinary. Laurel Hubbard, a transgender woman, competed in weightlifting for the New Zealand team. Canadian soccer player Quinn came out as nonbinary and transgender in 2020.

The 2024 Paris Olympics included a gender controversy concerning two boxers who competed in the women’s division. The International Olympic Committee made clear each boxer was eligible to compete in female weight classes.

Trump made fairness in women’s sports a major campaign issue on his way to winning the presidential election over former Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

At the beginning of January, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine sex in Title IX as "gender identity." Then, Trump’s Department of Education told K-12 schools and higher learning institutions that Title IX protections would be recognized on the basis of biological sex.

Trump made clear in December he was going to end the "transgender lunacy."

Fox News Digital reached out to the IOC, USOPC and the NCAA for comment on Trump’s executive order.

NCAA president Charlie Baker spoke to Congress about trans inclusion in collegiate sports in December.

"We're a national governing body and we follow federal law," he said at the time. "Clarity on this issue at the federal level would be very helpful."