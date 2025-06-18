Trump confronts Juventus soccer team about 'men playing in women's sports' at White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump host the popular Italian soccer club Juventus FC at the White House on Wednesday, as the team is in the U.S. for the Club World Cup.

During the visit, as the players stood behind Trump's desk in the Oval Office, Trump broached the subject of transgender athletes in women's sports during a lengthy rant about former President Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He was never for open border, and you'd think, he was never for transgender for everybody, or men playing in women's sports," Trump said.

The president then turned around to face the Juventus players and posed a question.

"Could a woman make your team, fellas?" he asked.

The players all exchanged glances, but none gave an answer.

The president then turned to face the team's general manager Damien Comolli and pose the same question.

"We have a very good women’s team," Comolli said.

But Trump pressed Comolli, repeating the question, "But they should be playing with women?"

Comolli did not offer an answer that time.

"See, they're very diplomatic," Trump mocked.

HOW TRANSGENDERISM IN SPORTS SHIFTED THE 2024 ELECTION AND IGNITED A NATIONAL COUNTERCULTURE

Trump has made combating trans athletes in women's and girls sports a key pillar of his second administration's agenda.

Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order on Feb. 5 after campaigning heavily on the issue in 2024. The order prompted the NCAA to change its gender eligibility policy to only permit biological females to compete in the women's category.

However, Trump's executive order has been met with staunch resistance by Democratic state leaders across the country.

Trump's administration is already engaged in a lawsuit against Maine, and has been sued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison over the issue as well. Federal Title IX investigations have also been opened into California and Massachusetts' high school sports leagues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

Of the 2,128 people who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%.