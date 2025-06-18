Expand / Collapse search
Trump confronts Juventus soccer team about 'men playing in women's sports' at White House

Italian soccer stars left speechless when questioned if biological women could compete on their men's team

Jackson Thompson
Published
President Donald Trump turned a rant about former President Joe Biden into a question of men playing in women's sports to the Juventus soccer team during their White House visit on Wednesday. (White House)

President Donald Trump host the popular Italian soccer club Juventus FC at the White House on Wednesday, as the team is in the U.S. for the Club World Cup. 

During the visit, as the players stood behind Trump's desk in the Oval Office, Trump broached the subject of transgender athletes in women's sports during a lengthy rant about former President Joe Biden

Fans hold Juventus sign

Juventus fans hold up a banner bearing the clubs logo during the Serie A match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at Allianz Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

"He was never for open border, and you'd think, he was never for transgender for everybody, or men playing in women's sports," Trump said. 

The president then turned around to face the Juventus players and posed a question. 

"Could a woman make your team, fellas?" he asked. 

The players all exchanged glances, but none gave an answer. 

The president then turned to face the team's general manager Damien Comolli and pose the same question.

"We have a very good women’s team," Comolli said. 

But Trump pressed Comolli, repeating the question, "But they should be playing with women?" 

Comolli did not offer an answer that time. 

"See, they're very diplomatic," Trump mocked. 

Trump

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump has made combating trans athletes in women's and girls sports a key pillar of his second administration's agenda. 

Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order on Feb. 5 after campaigning heavily on the issue in 2024. The order prompted the NCAA to change its gender eligibility policy to only permit biological females to compete in the women's category. 

However, Trump's executive order has been met with staunch resistance by Democratic state leaders across the country. 

Trump's administration is already engaged in a lawsuit against Maine, and has been sued by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison over the issue as well. Federal Title IX investigations have also been opened into California and Massachusetts' high school sports leagues. 

Trump asks Juventus soccer team about their stance on "men in women's sports."

Trump asks Juventus soccer team about their stance on "men in women's sports." (The White House)

A New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. 

Of the 2,128 people who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.