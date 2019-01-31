Trump comments on Patriots' trio Brady, Belichick, Kraft: 'They have a great chemistry with each other'

It's pretty clear who he'll be rooting for on Sunday.

President Trump on Wednesday praised New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Trump has had a longstanding friendship with Brady, Kraft and Belichick. The president tweeted his support for the team after the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE

“It’s talent, it’s chemistry — they have a great chemistry with each other,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller. “Belichick is so tough and Kraft is a great guy.

“How good was Brady, I mean, the last game? Not the last game, the last two games. Brady plays better under pressure than he does in a regular game. I mean, that last two minutes, the way he was throwing the ball down the field — they were bullets.”

The president will also make an appearance Super Bowl Sunday during CBS’ pre-game coverage of the game. A pre-taped interview is set to be aired on “Face the Nation” with anchor Margaret Brennan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LIII will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in Atlanta.