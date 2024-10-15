Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

Trump calls transgender inclusion in women's sports policies 'so far out'

Trump remarked on the issue in an interview on 'Bussin' with the Boys'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Golfer Lauren Miller believes Trump would better protect women's sports Video

Golfer Lauren Miller believes Trump would better protect women's sports

Golfer Lauren Miller appears on OutKick's "Don't @Me with Dan Dakich" to talk which presidential candidate would better protect women's sports.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former President Trump called the idea of the left pushing transgender inclusion in women’s sports "so far out" in an interview released on Tuesday.

Trump appeared on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ with the Boys" with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Toward the end of the interview, Trump was asked how he planned on uniting a country that is increasingly more divided year over year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump in Philadelphia

Donald Trump appeared on a Barstool Sports podcast. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"So, you want to see the country united. But you have a very conservative side and a conservative side, and then you have people that want to see an open border and things. A lot of it is so far out," Trump said. "Like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen people really hurt."

Trump pointed to the controversy in the Olympics in which Imane Khelif and Lin Yu Ting won gold medals in the women’s division in their respective weight categories. The two were in the midst of a gender controversy that became one of the major topics of conversation during the Games.

SJSU WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL PLAYER PRAISES NEVADA TEAM FOR RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING VS TRANS OPPONENT

Transgender flag

Trump’s stance on transgender inclusion in women’s sports has been clear as he broached the topic at the Republican National Convention. (Getty Images)

"The whole thing is ridiculous."

Trump’s stance on transgender inclusion in women’s sports has been clear as he broached the topic briefly at the Republican National Convention in July.

Golfer Lauren Miller, who shares Trump’s belief, said on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" on Monday that she believed the former president would do a better job of protecting women’s sports than Vice President Kamala Harris as the two vie to be president.

"I’m with you. I think we’re seeing it," Miller said. "Trump has come forward at his rallies and said, ‘Men will not play in women’s sports.’ It’s as simple as that. So, I’m not seeing Kamala do that. I’m not seeing policies come forward that would say otherwise.

Trump at a townhall

Former President Trump gestures at a campaign town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Oaks, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think Trump’s words speak for themselves."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.