‘Trump 2020’ banner unfurled at Boston’s Fenway Park – then quickly ripped down

Members of baseball’s world champions, the Boston Red Sox, were less than unanimous on accepting President Trump’s invitation to the White House this week.

On Friday night, mixed reactions to the president were on display at Fenway Park as well.

Just minutes after some fans unfurled a “Trump 2020” banner from the upper deck of the storied ballpark – where MLB's Red Sox were hosting the Seattle Mariners – the red-white-and-blue banner was torn down.

As with most public events these days, there were a variety of responses on social media -- both to the banner removal and the White House ceremony.

“Just saw a libtard tear down a Trump 2020 banner at Fenway,” one Twitter user wrote. “Everytime 1 of you libholes does this, you earn Trump 30 more votes, keep it up!”

“Very disappointed in @RedSox today,” another responded. “Baseball has managed to stay somewhat free of politics and there is no reason you cannot accept congratulations from the President even if you don’t like him. Will you start banning Trump supporters from Fenway?”

“Politics should have no place in Fenway Park,” came another response. “Highly disappointed in this organization.”

There was no immediate indication of whether any fights resulted from the removal of the banner, or if any fans were ejected – whether for hanging the banner or removing it.

On Thursday, Trump honored the club for defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s World Series.

"Each Red Sox player is a shining example of excellence living out an American sporting tradition that goes back many generations," Trump said, adding: "Through every pitch, inning, game, and series, the 2018 Red Sox never gave up and never backed down, always played like champions."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and players Mookie Betts abd Xander Bogaerts chose to skip the White House event.

Cora had expressed frustration with the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico.

Betts, the reigning American League MVP, didn’t mentionTrump as a reason for his decision.

“I won’t be going there. I decided not to,” was his only comment, according to the Boston Globe.

