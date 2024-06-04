Expand / Collapse search
Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer likens his case to Shohei Ohtani after Dodgers star cleared of wrongdoing in gambling scandal

'Why am I not allowed to go back to playing?'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Major League Baseball cleared Shohei Ohtani of any wrongdoing Tuesday regarding the gambling scandal surrounding him and his former interpreter.

Ippei Mizuhara, who had worked for Ohtani since Ohtani's MLB career began, pleaded guilty to numerous charges Tuesday and faces 33 years in prison after allegedly stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.

MLB ruled Ohtani is a victim of fraud and will not be punished.

Trevor Bauer pitches

Trevor Bauer of Diablos Rojos pitches during a spring training game against the New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu March 24, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico.  (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

That grabbed the attention of Trevor Bauer, who has not played in the majors since 2021 amid several sexual assault allegations.

Bauer has maintained his innocence, settling with one accuser while another has since been charged with fraud.

While replying to a social media post that Ohtani will not be punished and was merely a victim of fraud, Bauer seemed to insinuate he should be in the majors, given the similarities in their situations. 

"What about my case, where I also was never charged with anything, and where I’m also the victim of fraud? Why am I not allowed to go back to playing?" Bauer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bauer was referencing Darcy Adanna Esemonu, who was charged with felony fraud theft by extortion in Arizona in March after "knowingly [obtaining] a benefit from" the pitcher and another man. Esemonu allegedly told Bauer she had been impregnated by him and asked him for money for an abortion but was never pregnant and is facing 16 years in prison.

Trevor Bauer smiles with Diablos Mexico jersey

Trevor Bauer attends his introduction ceremony as Diablos de Mexico's new starting pitcher at Alfredo Harp Helú stadium in Mexico City March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Bauer was suspended 324 games for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. His suspension was reduced to 194 games, representing the time he missed in 2021 while on administrative leave and the entirety of the 2022 season, but he was still released by the Dodgers before the 2023 season began.

Bauer and Lindsey Hill, who accused the pitcher of beating and sexually abusing her in 2021, settled their case late last year. Bauer revealed texts from Hill, who said Bauer would be her "next victim," among other damning messages. Hill has since said MLB has more evidence of Bauer's alleged misconduct.

Trevor bauer against thE yankees

Trevor Bauer of Diablos Rojos pitches during a spring training game against the New York Yankees at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu March 24, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

After being named an All-Star in Japan this year, he's been dominant this season in Mexico. Bauer has a a 1.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13.4 K/9 in eight starts.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.