Trev Alberts tabbed as new Nebraska AD

Nebraska has hired former All-American linebacker for the Cornhuskers, Trev Alberts, as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

"Other than my faith and my family, everything I have materially and otherwise is a result of an opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska," Alberts said at a news conference. "I don’t take this responsibility lightly."

Alberts will start his new job Monday and already voiced support for another former Husker, football coach Scott Frost, who is off to a rough start in his return to Lincoln.

Despite Nebraska’s four straight losing seasons, Alberts said he would never micromanage the football program, but rather focus on big-picture concerns in the department.

"I want to be helpful," he said. "I will not call a play. I don’t tell coaches who to recruit."

The 50-year-old AD previously led the athletic department at Nebraska-Omaha, which dropped its football and wrestling programs in 2011 and completed a move to Division I in 2015-16, ESPN reports. He replaces Bill Moos, who retired in June.

Alberts played at Nebraska from 1990 to 1993 and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 1993. ESPN reports he was a consensus first-team All-American that year and was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft, but injuries limited Alberts to just three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Since his winning days in Memorial Stadium, Trev has been passionate about Nebraska and has gained tremendous experience in college athletics," Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. "He knows how to build competitive, winning programs and is committed to long-term success. He knows how to navigate complex financial aspects of a media-driven business. He remains a student-athlete at heart and prioritizes student success, on and off the playing field."

Alberts becomes the school’s fourth athletic director since joining the Big Ten in 2011. He said his goal over the next few years is to expand the trust, unity and work ethic within the athletic department.

"We have to be the hardest-working athletic department in the country," he said. "That’s something we can control."