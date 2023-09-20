Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's brother on NFL star's Taylor Swift dating rumors: 'I think it’s all 100% true'

Rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have swirled for a few weeks

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, said Wednesday in a radio interview that he thinks the rumors about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dating pop superstar Taylor Swift are "100% true."

Jason Kelce, the star lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked about the rumors on 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

"It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life and I try to keep a, you know, his business kind of his business and stay out of that world," Kelce explained. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors have come to a fever pitch. (Getty Images)

"But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great. I think it’s all 100% true."

Reps for Travis Kelce and Swift didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Eagles player’s comments came after he was asked about the dating rumors. Amazon analyst Tony Gonzalez was trying to get him to open up about it.

"I have seen these rumors, I cannot comment," Jason said with a laugh, as quarterback Jalen Hurts added it felt like they were on "Gossip TV."

"Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life," Jason said, referencing a 2016 reality dating show that featured the Kansas City Chiefs star.  

Travis Kelce vs Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the Jaguars game on Sept. 17, 2023, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I don’t really know what’s going on there. So, yeah, I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with." 

Earlier this week, a report from The Messenger linked the four-time first-team All-Pro selection to Swift. According to the report, the two have been "quietly hanging out" for weeks.

Travis Kelce fan

A fan holds a sign telling Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce he has Taylor Swift's phone number before the Detroit Lions game on Sept. 7, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Travis revealed on his podcast "New Heights" back in July that he made a failed attempt to meet with Swift and give her his number during a concert he attended. 

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told his older brother, Jason, at the time. "So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Taylor Swift in New Jersey

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he added.

Travis Kelce returned to the field on Sunday. He was welcomed back with a Swift-inspired announcer call when he scored a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

