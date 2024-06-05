Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce shares warning Secret Service gave him during White House visit: 'They weren’t too happy with me'

Travis Kelce said the Secret Service said they were 'authorized’ to tase him

Travis Kelce finally got his chance at the president’s podium last week when the Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House on Friday, but the veteran tight end revealed on Wednesday that the Secret Service had issued him a stern warning before the day’s events. 

Speaking with brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, on the "New Heights" podcast, Travis revealed that after last year’s incident, which included his showing up to the White House without a valid form of identification, members of the Secret Service weren’t particularly fond of him. 

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce meet with President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) greets NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (C) and tight end Travis Kelce (R), following an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the Chiefs to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The Secret Service that’s all over the White House, they weren’t too happy with me. They weren’t too happy with me on my second time visiting," he recalled with a laugh.  

"I caught s--- for that… I made sure because of what happened last year and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID, I made sure that I brought my passport this time."

Despite showing up prepared for his champion's visit, Kelce explained that he had to have a word with the Secret Service to avoid any similar stunts to last year. 

"When I walked in, we had four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you.’" 

President Joe Biden meets with Travis Kelce

U.S. President Joe Biden (L) greets NFL Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (R) following an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the Chiefs to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Despite the warning, President Joe Biden did in fact give Kelce his moment at the podium, which he kept short because of the warning. 

"Well you nailed it," Jason added.  

The Chiefs are eying a three-peat this season, and if successful, Kansas City fans can expect to see No. 87 back up on stage. 

Joe Biden stands next to Travis Kelce

U.S. President Joe Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. Also pictured is NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) and head coach Andy Reid (L). (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"It’s always an honor to go to the White House," Travis said Wednesday. 

"Any time that I get a chance to get recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point where we get to get acknowledged, I’m doing it every single time no matter who’s up there at the helm, no matter what’s going on in this world. I think it’s just such a cool opportunity." 

The Secret Service also appeared to warm up to Kelce this year, giving him a Secret Service pin and a challenge coin. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.