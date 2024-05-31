Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

President Biden tries on Chiefs helmet; Travis Kelce jokes about last year's antics during White House visit

The president commended the Chiefs on their second consecutive Super Bowl victory

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Kansas City Chiefs visit the White House after Super Bowl victory Video

Kansas City Chiefs visit the White House after Super Bowl victory

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the visit after kicker Harrison Butker criticized President Biden in his commencement address at Benedictine College on 'The Story.'

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another trip to the White House. 

President Biden hosted the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday to commemorate their most recent title. Travis Kelce was on hand for the festivities, but this time the president invited the star tight end to speak at the podium.

"My fellow Americans…," he said. "I’m going to be honest President Biden, they told me I’d get tased if I came up here, so I’m going back to my spot."

Last year, Kelce approached the podium and said, "So, I’ve been waiting for this," before quarterback Patrick Mahomes intervened. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President Joe Biden hosts the Kansas City Chiefs

President Biden hosts the NFL Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the South Lawn of the White House May 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and "New Heights" podcast co-host, took notice of the latest exchange.

CHIEFS CEO CLARK HUNT PREACHES UNIFICATION WITH MESSAGE POIGNANTLY DELIVERED AT WHITE HOUSE

"Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!" the former Philadelphia Eagles center wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Pop star Taylor Swift did not attend the celebration at the White House as she continues the European leg of her "The Eras Tour."

But, Swift did make it to the 2024 Super Bowl and celebrated on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Joe Biden stands next to Travis Kelce

President Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House May 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

During a June 2023 edition of "New Heights," Kelce shared some details about what he planned to do at the podium during last year's White House visit. 

"Obviously, the president, at the podium, it’s iconic, and how he addresses the public — ‘to my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude," Kelce said.

President Joe Biden wears a football helmet

President Biden wears a helmet presented to him by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as he speaks on the South Lawn of the White House May 31, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who rallied against the president over his stance on abortion during a commencement speech, also made the trip to the White House. But, Biden did not acknowledge the kicker or any criticism that was mentioned in the speech. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs have been open about their hopes of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. Earlier this month, Mahomes reaffirmed his belief that his team will contend for another title in 2024.

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," Mahomes declared during an appearance with Logan Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."

Kansas City opens the NFL season on Sept. 5, when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.