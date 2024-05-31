President Biden tries on Chiefs helmet; Travis Kelce jokes about last year's antics during White House visit

The Kansas City Chiefs have made another trip to the White House.

President Biden hosted the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday to commemorate their most recent title. Travis Kelce was on hand for the festivities, but this time the president invited the star tight end to speak at the podium.

"My fellow Americans…," he said. "I’m going to be honest President Biden, they told me I’d get tased if I came up here, so I’m going back to my spot."

Last year, Kelce approached the podium and said, "So, I’ve been waiting for this," before quarterback Patrick Mahomes intervened.

Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and "New Heights" podcast co-host, took notice of the latest exchange.

"Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!" the former Philadelphia Eagles center wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Pop star Taylor Swift did not attend the celebration at the White House as she continues the European leg of her "The Eras Tour."

But, Swift did make it to the 2024 Super Bowl and celebrated on the field with Kelce after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

During a June 2023 edition of "New Heights," Kelce shared some details about what he planned to do at the podium during last year's White House visit.

"Obviously, the president, at the podium, it’s iconic, and how he addresses the public — ‘to my fellow Americans.’ That’s all I wanted to say, dude," Kelce said.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who rallied against the president over his stance on abortion during a commencement speech, also made the trip to the White House. But, Biden did not acknowledge the kicker or any criticism that was mentioned in the speech.

The Chiefs have been open about their hopes of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. Earlier this month, Mahomes reaffirmed his belief that his team will contend for another title in 2024.

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," Mahomes declared during an appearance with Logan Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."

Kansas City opens the NFL season on Sept. 5, when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

