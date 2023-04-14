Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Travis Kelce recalls time he had brother Jason's vehicle stolen from strip club

'I just didn't lock the car'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Travis Kelce is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career, but he's made some mistakes along the way.

At one point, his football career was in jeopardy when he was suspended for an entire season at the University of Cincinnati for smoking weed.

The trouble didn't immediately stop when he got drafted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that "within the first 10 hours" of his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, giving him his F-150, the truck was stolen at the "boom boom room."

"Went to the strip club, came back out of the strip club, that car was gone," he said on his "New Heights" podcast with Jason.

Jason was working with a car dealership in Philadelphia and was getting a new car, so he gave his truck to his younger brother.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, left, speaks with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. 

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, left, speaks with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL WITHHOLDS DRAFT INVITE FROM POTENTIAL FIRST-ROUND PICK TO AVOID AWKWARD TV MOMENT: REPORT

Travis went to a Cleveland strip club shortly after he was drafted to celebrate, and when Jason claimed that Travis "left the keys in the car," Travis disputed that story.

"I just didn't lock the car," Travis admitted.

Turns out there was a spare key in the glove compartment.

Travis Kelce, with mic, and Patrick Mahomes, right, of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during a Super Bowl LVII victory parade Feb. 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Travis Kelce, with mic, and Patrick Mahomes, right, of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during a Super Bowl LVII victory parade Feb. 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The brothers said they did get the vehicle back, but it broke down "within a couple years."

Travis hasn't stopped partying much, especially since winning the 2023 Super Bowl. He recently hosted "Saturday Night Live" and has been spotted with teammates in Vegas drinking and dancing the night away.