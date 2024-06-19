Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce offers colorful take on Chiefs' Super Bowl ring design error: ‘I don’t give a s---'

The rings listed the Dolphins as the sixth seed, not the seventh seed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs made a pretty significant error on the team’s latest Super Bowl ring design, but Travis Kelce thinks the mess-up makes these rings all the more "exclusive." 

Speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the two NFL brothers discussed Travis’ flashy new ring that featured 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and 14.8 carats' worth of gems. 

Travis Kelce red carpet

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives at the The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for a ceremony for team members to receive their championship rings for winning NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It also included somewhat of a misprint. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a photo released by the team on social media, the inside of the ring included a list of the Chiefs’ playoff wins and their opponents seeding. But it mistakenly included the Miami Dolphins as the sixth seed instead of the seventh seed. 

"I don’t give a s---," Travis said of the misprint. "I like it that we didn’t give a f--- about what seed Miami was. Yeah, they were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them and I would’ve been fine." 

Kelce with Lombardi trophy

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as he holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers  during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHIEFS' DIAMOND-STUDDED SUPER BOWL RINGS APPEAR TO HAVE GLARING ERROR

"I think it makes it more unique. Like, ‘Oh, yeah we made it really detailed, and ops we screwed up.’ Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing." 

Despite his high praise for what was his third Super Bowl ring, Travis went on to point out that his favorite of the three was the ring he won over brother Jason. 

"It feels like a championship ring when you look at it," he said of it. 

Super Bowl rings

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's wife Tammy arrives on the red carpet before a ceremony for team members to receive their championship rings for winning NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are on the hunt for their third-straight Super Bowl title, and for Kelce, last season’s repeat is already in the past. 

"We’ve got a lot we want to do, and we’re very focused to keep our eyes on the prize." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.