Chiefs' diamond-studded Super Bowl rings appear to have glaring error

Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches, ownership, and family and friends took part in a special ceremony Thursday at Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, as the Super Bowl championship rings were unveiled.

The rings featured 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and 14.8 carats' worth of gems. The impressive piece of jewelry also included multiple nods to the franchise's history. The Chiefs' arrowhead logo appears at the center of the ring top, while the left side of the ring top features the word "WORLD" and the right side has "CHAMPIONS."

But in a photo that the team released on its social media platforms, there appeared to be a minor typo in the otherwise meticulously crafted championship ring.

The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, including a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February. The game's final score is displayed on the ring.

On the inside of the ring, the scores of the other playoff games the Chiefs won during the most recent postseason are shown. The opposing team's playoff seeds can also be seen.

Kansas City eliminated the top seeded team in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC — the 49ers — during their championship run.

Fan Nation's Arrowhead Report pointed out that the photo released by the Chiefs correctly lists the final score of Kansas City's wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins entered the game as the sixth seed; however, the photo lists Miami as the seventh seed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the seventh seed in this past season's playoffs. Pittsburgh suffered a 31-17 loss to the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

While star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has helped lift the Chiefs to victory in each of the last two Super Bowls, he is already eyeing another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

During a sit-down last month with Logan Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Mahomes reaffirmed his belief that his team will again contend for a title next season.

"Next year in New Orleans, we’re going to do it again," he declared. "Put it on the table. We’re going to do it again. I’m telling you now."

The Chiefs are set to open training camp in late July.

