Travis Kelce sour over Cincinnati's loss, doesn't think Alabama was impressive

Kelce was on hand for Cincinnati's loss to Alabama

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Travis Kelce was unhappy after his Cincinnati Bearcats came up short against Alabama on Friday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Cincinnati was the first non-Power 5 school to make the playoff after going 13-0 during the regular season and through the conference championship. Kelce, who played tight end at Cincinnati before he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, was on hand at AT&T Stadium to watch the performance.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

After the 27-6 loss, Kelce said he wasn’t totally impressed with Alabama.

"Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough….," he tweeted.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II took a joking shot at Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs on his way to scoring a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real," Ingram wrote.

Kelce responded: "touché…. But no one from bama ever gave me a hard time…. s/o to the elephants."

Kansas City selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He had 45 catches for 722 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season with Cincinnati. He’s become one of the best tight ends in NFL history since coming into the NFL.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Kenny Young #41 of the Denver Broncos after making a catch during the 1st quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Kenny Young #41 of the Denver Broncos after making a catch during the 1st quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This season he has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com