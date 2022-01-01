Travis Kelce sour over Cincinnati's loss, doesn't think Alabama was impressive

Travis Kelce was unhappy after his Cincinnati Bearcats came up short against Alabama on Friday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Cincinnati was the first non-Power 5 school to make the playoff after going 13-0 during the regular season and through the conference championship. Kelce, who played tight end at Cincinnati before he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, was on hand at AT&T Stadium to watch the performance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the 27-6 loss, Kelce said he wasn’t totally impressed with Alabama.

"Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough….," he tweeted.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II took a joking shot at Kelce.

PACKERS WIDEOUT DAVANTE ADAMS MONITORING AARON RODGERS’ STATUS AHEAD OF FREE AGENCY

"Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real," Ingram wrote.

Kelce responded: "touché…. But no one from bama ever gave me a hard time…. s/o to the elephants."

Kansas City selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He had 45 catches for 722 yards and eight touchdowns in his senior season with Cincinnati. He’s become one of the best tight ends in NFL history since coming into the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This season he has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.