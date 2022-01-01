Packers wideout Davante Adams monitoring Aaron Rodgers’ status ahead of free agency

Davante Adams’ elite status in the NFL has been at the hip of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two have developed into a premier duo in the League, making Rodgers’ potential exit from Green Bay this offseason a sore subject for Adams and talks of his return.

Adams will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season.

Per SI.com, Adams spoke with the media regarding his future and was blunt about Rodgers’ impact on his free agency strategy.

"I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game," Adams stated. "There’s nothing other than having a connection that I built up with my guy, and playing a certain way, so there’s that expectation, there’s that friendship built up in it."

Adams acknowledged Green Bay’s success under head coach Matt LaFleur the past two years while remaining non-committal.

"There’s a lot that goes into it, so obviously, to a certain extent, it won’t be the end-all, be-all," Adams noted, "but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at after all of this."

Green Bay boasts the top record (12-3) in the NFL, following a 13-3 campaign in 2020.

Adams has risen through the ranks since joining the Packers in 2014, beginning his run in the Mike McCarthy era. The Packers led back-to-back losing seasons from 2017-18, which equally became Adams’ breakout stretch. In 2018, Adams recorded 1,386 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2020, Adams scored 18 touchdowns to accompany 1,362 receiving yards. For three of the last four seasons, Adams has accrued 1,300+ receiving yards — also earning his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Slated for a postseason bye with two games left, Green Bay’s success this season is enough to keep Adams’ attention on a mission to win the division and win the Lombardi. For ol’ Rodgers.

"Paying a little bit more attention, locking in and enjoying my time with my teammates now, because you never know. I’ve been in four NFC Championship games, and it’s a new team every year. So at this point I’m just trying to enjoy it and go play football, and kind of like Aaron said, just savor these moments because you don’t know what will happen. But I obviously I love being a Packer, I love being here."