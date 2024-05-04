Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing

Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, other NFL star descend on Louisville for Kentucky Derby

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 4

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers has become a fixture at the Kentucky Derby over the years, and he was on hand once again for the 150th running of the historic race at Churchill Downs.

The New York Jets quarterback was spotted at the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races party, alongside his former teammates Devante Adams, Devante Adams, AJ Hawke, Jimmy Graham, and David Bakhitiari. 

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce also attended the star-studded party. The three-time Super Bowl champion watched the Chainsmokers perform on the eve of Derby.

Travis Kelce at the Kentucky Derby

Kansa City Chiefs player Travis Kelce enjoys a race at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

An exuberant Kelce was seen celebrating as he watched the action on the racetrack on Saturday. The NFL star said he won his first bet.

"When you show up to the Kentucky Derby and your first bet hits," the 34-year-old said in a video posted to the Kentucky Derby's Instagram account. "@killatrav off to a hot start at the Kentucky Derby," the video's caption read.

Travis Kelce at a Kentucky Derby party

Travis Kelce at a Kentucky Derby party in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Acre Media for Authentic)

The 150th running of the Derby will take place on Saturday evening at the storied Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, the Derby marks the first leg of the Triple Crown. The 20-horse field features only three-year-olds running the 1 ¼-mile stampede for a chance to compete for their share of the $5 million purse. 

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.