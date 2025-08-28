Eagles' Cooper DeJean shares biggest lesson from Super Bowl-winning rookie season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean reflects on his rookie season, he can't help but smile.

DeJean's journey through his rookie campaign wasn't immediately successful. Trials and tribulations come in all shapes and sizes in the NFL, and DeJean told Fox News Digital that the biggest lesson he learned that he will be taking into 2025 and beyond stems from the uncertainty of it all.

"Every week’s going to be different because it’s such a long season and there’s so many injuries," DeJean explained, while also discussing his partnership with Casey's, his favorite convenience he grew up going to. "The offense might be down a couple guys one week, so the defense is going to have to step up.

"The defense might be down [some players], so the offense is going to have to step up. Just how different it can be from week to week and having to play with new guys on the defense. I think that’s what I’ve learned."

DeJean's journey began with a second-round draft pick by the Eagles, but his start in training camp wasn't the best as he got hurt early on. Once healthy, DeJean played mainly special teams until Week 6 rolled around.

He got his first start and showed the league what he was all about, tallying six combined tackles and one quarterback hit, while also providing some yards in the punt return game.

DeJean quickly cemented himself as someone head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could rely on alongside fellow rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. DeJean was locked in opposite Mitchell throughout the Eagles' Super-Bowl winning season – and that game in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs saw DeJean make a major impact.

His first career interception was a 38-yard pick-six off Patrick Mahomes.

"I think the journey that was is crazy. It ended up in a Super Bowl win, and the play I had was even crazier. So, it’s been a whirlwind the past year, but I’m excited for what this year’s going to bring."

He may only be in his second year, but DeJean's confidence beams as he looks ahead to 2025. He wants to be a leader in his cornerbacks room alongside Mitchell, and given Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and other veterans provide that locker room leadership, he knows he has the persona to be the same for his group.

"Me and Q had that experience last year being in there and it’s huge for us," he said. "A confidence booster for us to be leaders in our room and take that next step. It’s been a fun growing and learning process to try and take that next step in being a leader."

While DeJean is focused on Eagles football next week, as they kick off against the Dallas Cowboys to begin the 2025 NFL regular season, he's also excited to watch his Iowa Hawkeyes.

And this year for college gamedays, DeJean couldn't think of a better jumpstart to the day then heading over to Casey's to grab his favorite breakfast pizza. For 25 years, breakfast pizza has been the ultimate cult favorite at Casey’s, which DeJean indulged in a lot growing up in Iowa.

"Casey’s is all over the Midwest," he said. "It’s something I started my day off with when I was in high school, getting a slice of breakfast pizza before the school day to keep you energized and ready to go. It’s the MVP of tailgates this season, especially when you have those noon kickoffs."

