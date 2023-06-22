Transgender male boxer Patricio Manuel picks up victory in third career fight

Patricio Manuel, a transgender male boxer, picked up the third victory of his professional career earlier this month when he defeated Alex Gutierrez via unanimous decision in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Manuel, 37, was the first transgender boxer to compete at the pro level when he made his debut back in 2018. He scored a unanimous decision then as well – that time over Hugo Aguilar.

"Picked up another win, got some stitches, hung with some of my people, did the thing I love with sacrifices but not compromises… all in all, 10/10," Manuel wrote on his Instagram about the June 8 win over Gutierrez.

"Thanks to my team and sparring partners for the guidance + help, @heather_mcfeatherr for the weight cut, @goldenboy for the opportunity to compete on a big stage, my opponent for saying yes, and everyone who cheered me on - both in the stands or on the screen.

"Full of gratitude that this is life I have consciously constructed for myself. And that I get to share it with so many great people."

Manuel is now 3-0 since turning pro on the men’s circuit. He defeated Hien Huynh back in March.

He was thrust back into the national spotlight back in January when he criticized World Boxing Council over the organization’s decision to create a separate category for transgender boxers.

"It is heartbreaking to me to have the WBC, a leader in my sport, argue that I don’t have a place in the ring as a man," Manuel said in a statement through Athlete Ally.

"Given the WBC’s stated values of sportsmanship, diversity and respect (via their philanthropic arm WBC Cares), I trust this intended new policy was made with the best of intentions to be inclusive of transgender boxers. Yet, in reality, the WBC is inherently dehumanizing transgender people by implying that trans men aren’t men and trans women aren’t women. This rhetoric flies in the face of both existing policies at the highest level of governing bodies in the world of sports and my own lived experience."

Manuel medically transitioned in 2013.