Toronto Blue Jays: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Toronto Blue Jays have the second-generation talent that all kinds of baseball fans are going to be eager to watch this season.

From Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Bo Bichette to Cavan Biggio, the Blue Jays have fun players who make the game fun.

Whether that will translate into wins is a different story.

The Blue Jays decisively finished in fourth place in the American League East division last season. The team might find themselves fighting for third place due to the Boston Red Sox’s decision to trade away their best player in Mookie Betts. They’re not yet as good as the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays but given the circumstances of a 60-game sprint to the postseason, they still might sneak in.

Toronto did make a splashy move to upgrade the rotation. The team signed Hyun-Jin Ryu. He had a National League-best 2.32 ERA last season with a career-high 163 strikeouts. He will now be tasked to lead the team’s rotation through this short season.

Not having guys like Justin Smoak or Marcus Stroman will hurt in the long run. But it will definitely be good trying to see an upstart team like the Blue Jays make their case for the postseason.

Through 60 games in 2019, the Blue Jays were 22-38.

2019 finish: 4th AL East

2019 record: 67-95

Manager: Charlie Montoyo

Projected Starters

C: Danny Jansen

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2B: Cavan Biggio

3B: Travis Shaw

SS: Bo Bichette

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

OF: Teoscar Hernandez

OF: Randal Grichuk

DH: Rowdy Tellez

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Hyun-Jin Ryu

SP: Tanner Roark

SP: Chase Anderson

SP: Matt Shoemaker

SP: Trent Norton

CL: Ken Giles

