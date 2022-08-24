Top NBA Draft pick Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in foot: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chet Holmgren, the second pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, reportedly has potentially torn ligaments in his foot, according to The Athletic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected the Gonzaga product in the summer, but the 20-year-old could be out awhile depending on the severity of the possible ligament damage, The Athletic reported.

Holmgren appeared to have suffered the injury while guarding LeBron James in a pro-am game on Saturday.

The event was hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford.

The 7-footer, who is just 190 pounds, started 31 of his 32 games played in his lone season with the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game.

In three summer league games, Holmgren averaged 12 points and 7.7 boards, while blocking 2 shots per game,

Holmgren was taken after Duke's Paolo Banchero went first to the Orlando Magic.

If the Thunder get good news, Holmgren is slated to make his NBA debut on Oct. 19 against his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.