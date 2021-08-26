Tony Hawk's blood-infused skateboard draws ire from Lil Nas X

Tony Hawk is offering skateboarding a very intimate piece of memorabilia, but not everyone is doing kickflips over the items.

Hawk partnered with Liquid Death to create the limited-edition skateboards. The boards were infused with Hawk’s blood and quickly sold out after being offered for $500-a-pop.

"Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them," the water company wrote in a tweet.

"Although it could arguably make the world a better place, never ever use these boards to make clones of Tony Hawk," the company added.

Hawk told TMZ Sports he had recently become an ambassador for the water company.

"I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood into these decks," he added. "And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts."

The memorabilia went viral earlier in the week, much to the chagrin of Lil Nas X.

The young rapper was demonized and hit with a lawsuit for his "Satan shoes" earlier this year. He wondered why Hawk’s blood board was OK when his blood shoes were not.

"now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?" he tweeted Wednesday.

MSCHF Product Studio was prohibited from selling "Satan Shoes" that use Nike Air Max 97 as a base, according to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. The controversial shoes were a collaboration with the 21-year-old rapper, which MSCHF and Lil Nas X promoted on Monday, March 29, via social media.

Fox News’ Cortney Moore contributed to this report.