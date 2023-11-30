Tommy DeVito turned down more guaranteed money from NFC East rival to join Giants: report

Jersey native Tommy DeVito has become a fan favorite playing for the New York Giants, just minutes away from the childhood home where he still lives.

But this love story between Giants fans and their local Italian quarterback might not have been if DeVito only considered money when he went undrafted out of Syracuse.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo reported the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots were also interested in DeVito when the NFL Draft was over.

But DeVito turned down "significantly more guaranteed money" to play for his hometown team, according to Garafalo.

"To play in Jersey and play for Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, that’s why DeVito decided to play for the Giants," Garafalo said on "NFL GameDay."

The Commanders looked to sign DeVito as an undrafted free agent, but he chose the Giants. When training camp came to an end, though, DeVito was waived, and the Patriots came calling.

DeVito stayed where his heart was, and it worked out in his favor.

The Giants have trusted DeVito leading their offense since Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor were injured, going 2-1 in his three starts, including a low-scoring victory over the Patriots Sunday.

DeVito threw for 191 yards on 17-for-25 through the air with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins. His favorite target was fellow rookie Jalin Hyatt, who caught five passes for 109 yards.

His first NFL win as a starter came against the Commanders and their rookie signal-caller, Sam Howell, who has thrown every pass for Washington this season. DeVito went 18-for-26 for 246 yards with three touchdown passes.

Had DeVito signed with Washington, he might not even be the backup at this point in the season given Howell’s success. The Patriots may be a different story considering head coach Bill Belichick has watched Mac Jones regress, leading to Bailey Zappe playing the second half against the Giants last week.

At 4-8, the Giants are not mathematically out of a playoff spot.

Despite the Giants overall offensive struggles, DeVito has thrown more touchdown passes than quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett, Zach Wilson and Will Levis this year.

After their bye week, the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" Dec. 11.