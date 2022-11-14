Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady, on two-game winning streak, makes noticeable social media change

Tom Brady's split from Gisele Bündchen overshadowed early part of season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bündchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Tom Brady made a major change following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the history-making NFL matchup in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Brady changed his Twitter profile picture and his header image. The profile picture appeared to be a digitized version of a Brady sculpture, which was picked by members of the quarterback’s signature experience on his NFT platform Autograph, and his header was a picture of himself in Germany.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field following the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field following the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The Buccaneers star’s header at the beginning of the season was a picture of himself with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his children. The two finalized their divorce last month, and Brady has not lost a game since then.

Brady put together a couple of wins to right the Buccaneers’ ship after a tough start to the 2022 season. Bündchen has recently been in the gossip mill as rumors suggested she was on a date in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

TOM BRADY JOKINGLY PREDICTS WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF HE DIDN'T SLIP ON FAILED TRICK PLAY

FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

However, a source close to the supermodel told Fox News Digital on Monday that the reports are false.

"None of it's true," the source told Fox News Digital. 

"This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors."

Regarding the headlines, the source noted that they had reached "a whole new level of disrespect and disregard" for Bündchen.

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follows the action, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany.

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follows the action, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The photos were not taken on a romantic outing but rather a trip to their home in the Central American country. The source explained that cropped out of the photographs of Bündchen and Valente was another adult, Jordan, a home schoolteacher to Bündchen's children, Benjamin and Vivian, who she shares with Brady. Valente is the children's physical educator. In total, there were six adults and eight kids on the trip.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.