Tom Brady, on two-game winning streak, makes noticeable social media change

Tom Brady made a major change following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the history-making NFL matchup in Munich, Germany, on Sunday.

Brady changed his Twitter profile picture and his header image. The profile picture appeared to be a digitized version of a Brady sculpture, which was picked by members of the quarterback’s signature experience on his NFT platform Autograph, and his header was a picture of himself in Germany.

The Buccaneers star’s header at the beginning of the season was a picture of himself with now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and his children. The two finalized their divorce last month, and Brady has not lost a game since then.

Brady put together a couple of wins to right the Buccaneers’ ship after a tough start to the 2022 season. Bündchen has recently been in the gossip mill as rumors suggested she was on a date in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

However, a source close to the supermodel told Fox News Digital on Monday that the reports are false.

"None of it's true," the source told Fox News Digital.

"This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors."

Regarding the headlines, the source noted that they had reached "a whole new level of disrespect and disregard" for Bündchen.

The photos were not taken on a romantic outing but rather a trip to their home in the Central American country. The source explained that cropped out of the photographs of Bündchen and Valente was another adult, Jordan, a home schoolteacher to Bündchen's children, Benjamin and Vivian, who she shares with Brady. Valente is the children's physical educator. In total, there were six adults and eight kids on the trip.

