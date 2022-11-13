Tom Brady jokingly predicts what would happen if he didn't slip on failed trick play

Tom Brady was able to laugh off the failed trick play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Running back Leonard Fournette got the call to throw a pass to Brady, who was running down the sideline. But Fournette’s pass was underthrown. Brady tried to leap up over Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen but instead slipped and Woolen got the interception.

Brady was then hit with a penalty for tripping Woolen.

"If I don’t slip that’s Randy over the top for 6…," the superstar quarterback tweeted.

He briefly talked about the play to NFL Network’s Sara Walsh after the game.

"I slipped," Brady said. "I wouldn’t have caught it anyway, but I tried to tackle him or at least prevent him from getting the interception."

He finished 22 of 29 with 258 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rachaad White led the team with 105 rushing yards on 22 carries. Fournette had 57 yards on the ground. Chris Godwin had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown to lead the team. Julio Jones had the other touchdown catch in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers won the game 21-16.

Tampa Bay moved to 5-5 with the win, and Seattle fell to 6-4.