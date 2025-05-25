Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar Racing

Tom Brady takes Indy 500 lap with Jimmie Johnson before race begins

The Indy 500 has already seen its share of drama

Ryan Gaydos
Tom Brady was in a two-seater IndyCar vehicle with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson as the two greats in their respective sports took a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Brady was in a FOX Sports fire suit and had an IndyCar racing helmet on as Johnson drove him around the track. He was taking it all in as the car was whipping down the straightaways and into the turns.

Tom Brady and Jimmie Johnson

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana: Jimmie Johnson (left) with Tom Brady prior to the IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"This is incredible," Brady told the FOX broadcast. "Jimmie driving, all the fans here, I can’t believe this is the first time I’ve ever been here."

Johnson made 29 IndyCar stars in his illustrious racing career between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He raced the Iny 500 once in his career. He finished 28th in 2022.

Tom Brady takes a pic

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady looks on before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

"I love the Indy 500," Johnson told FOX Sports earlier this month. "There is an energy and excitement around the 500 that is unlike anything I have experienced before."

Brady wasn’t the only NFL representative at the track on Sunday.

Michael Strahan drove the pace car around the track to lead the drivers to green.

The race was delayed nearly an hour as rain moved through the area. 

FOX broadcasters at the Indy 500

From left, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Michael Strahan and Alex Rodriguez walk the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Scott McLaughlin was out of the race before the race began as he crashed during the pace laps. Marco Andretti wrecked as well during the first green flag lap.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.