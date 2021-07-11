Tom Brady reveals who he's supporting for Euro 2020 final

Tom Brady is rocking with "The Three Lions" on Sunday.

Ahead of England and Italy playing in the Euro 2020 final, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made clear who he was supporting during the match. He posted a photo of himself and England star Harry Kane.

Brady posted a photo of himself and Kane on his Instagram Stories and wrote a sweet message for the striker.

"Good luck to my friend @HarryKane and team @England. LFG Bring it home!!"

Kane has played a pivotal role for England during the tournament. He had a key score against Denmark in the semifinal. He had two goals against Ukraine and one against Germany.

England is in the middle of one of the best Euro runs in the national squad’s history. Since 2000, England had only made it through to the quarterfinals. The team was in the semifinals in 1996 and finished third in 1968.

Sunday represents a chance for England to win its first major trophy since 1966 when they won the World Cup.

Italy won the Euro in 1968 and was runner-up twice in the tournament, in 2000 and 2012.

England beat Denmark, Ukraine and Germany in the knockout stage to get to the final. Italy beat Spain, Belgium and Austria on its way to the final.