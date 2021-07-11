England's Gareth Southgate sends message to supporters before Euro final

England head coach Gareth Southgate delivered a message to supporters on Sunday ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Southgate thanked the fans in a video posted on Twitter. He said now "The Three Lions" have to deliver a win.

"Just wanted to take the time to say thank you to everybody for the incredible support throughout this tournament. We hope we represented you in the right way. We hope that you’ve enjoyed watching us play. I’m very grateful to all the players and the incredible staff I got with me. That we’ve been able to get to our first final in 55 years," Southgate said.

"But of course, we know now that we’ve got to deliver for you. We’ll be doing everything we can. Your support and energy has given us a huge lift and I know it will on Sunday."

England is the middle of one of the best Euro runs in the national squad’s history. Since 2000, England had only made it through to the quarterfinals. The team was in the semifinals in 1996 and finished third in 1968.

Sunday represents a chance for England to win its first major trophy since 1966 when they won the World Cup.

Italy won the Euro in 1968 and was runner-up twice in the tournament, in 2000 and 2012.

England beat Denmark, Ukraine and Germany in the knockout stage to get to the final. Italy beat Spain, Belgium and Austria on its way to the final.