Tom Brady to start in Buccaneers' final preseason game vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have Tom Brady under center for the start of their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, head coach Todd Bowles revealed Thursday.

It appears Brady will be running with his first-team offense as well, with Bowles adding that every healthy player will have some sort of role, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady returned from an excused absence to the Bucs Monday, and, according to multiple reports, he hasn’t skipped a beat.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champ entering his 23rd year in the league, has yet to address his absence publicly.

Preseason snaps for veterans, especially for someone like Brady, are usually limited, if they participate at all.

But this tuneup will be the only one he has before Tampa Bay kicks off it 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys Sept. 11.

After being knocked out of the NFC divisional round playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams last season, the leaguewide question was whether Brady would return for his 23rd season.

Reports surfaced that he was hanging his cleats up for good, but Tampa Bay released a video saying "the Buccaneers will have the GOAT under center again in 2022."

Brady has favorite targets Mike Evans and Chris Godwin returning this season along with running back Leonard Fournette. Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones also signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

In Brady's absence, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask have been sharing reps at quarterback.

On the stat sheet last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) with a 102.1 quarterback rating. He turned 44 Aug. 3.