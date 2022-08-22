Tom Brady returns to Bucs training camp, nixes wild theory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Monday, ending an 11-day absence for personal reasons. He also denied one wild theory in a tweet.

The Buccaneers posted video of Brady going through quarterback drills with his teammates. Head coach Todd Bowles said the biggest thing Brady missed was conditioning work.

"He’s very familiar with the offense. So him coming back in, and us getting back to work, is kind of normal," Bowles said.

"Anytime you have all your guys back, you feel good. Especially after the injury bug we’ve had lately, we’re glad to have him back."

Bowles said Brady’s absence wasn’t a distraction from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl winner missed two preseason games, allowing Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask to get some reps in before Brady came back to the fold. Bowles said he wouldn’t have played in the preseason games anyway.

"If anybody can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom. He came back, kind of firing on all cylinders again. We’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on," tight end Cameron Brate said.

Brady didn’t address the media.

One of the rumors that surfaced over the break was a potential appearance on "The Masked Singer." While the theory ran rampant on social media, Brady denied it in a tweet.

"Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," he wrote in a quote-tweet over an advertisement for his Brady Brand product.

It didn't appear that the 45-year-old Brady was actually on the motorcycle.

Tampa Bay’s season begins Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.