Tom Brady
Tom Brady sinks incredible fairway shot during 'The Match: Champions for Charity'

Daniel Canova
Tom Brady struggled early on at “The Match: Champions for Charity” on Sunday, and he was roasted on social media by many all over the sports world -- but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller still had two of the nicest shots of the day during the charity golf event.

Brady sunk an incredible birdie on the seventh hole right after Charles Barkley was trash-talking the legendary quarterback, and he answered back by saying, “suck on that, Chuck.” After he went to retrieve his ball, Brady split his pants.

"Mom and Dad, I love you very much," Brady said after hitting the shot. "My wife, my kids, I love you."

