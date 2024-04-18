Tom Brady posts video of himself running shirtless after saying he's 'not opposed' to NFL return

Maybe Julian Edelman was wrong.

After Tom Brady said he was "not opposed" to an NFL return if a team needed him to fill in for an injured quarterback, his former teammate told Fox News Digital he didn't think Brady was serious about a return.

A video Brady posted on Instagram suggests otherwise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the "Deep Cuts" podcast, Brady was asked if he would "pick up the phone" if someone called looking for a quarterback.

"I’m not opposed to it," Brady said with a smile . "I don’t know. … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it."

Maybe it's just a total coincidence, but Brady posted a video of himself shirtless running sprints.

APP USERS CAN VIEW VIDEO HERE

"24 years later..," the future Hall of Famer wrote, tagging his Nobull company. "No excuses. Show up for yourself so you can show up all damn day!"

His first retirement lasted 40 days before he pulled a 180 and returned. When he retired a second time, he said he was hanging up the cleats "for good."

JULIAN EDELMAN POURS COLD WATER ON TOM BRADY COMEBACK TALK BUT GIVES A HYPOTHETICAL

This isn't the first time Brady has hinted at a second return from retirement. In August, Brady took a selfie with his shirt off, looking like he could get under center and saying he was "thinking about finding a training camp to show up to."

A couple of months earlier, he said he was "certain I’m not playing again."

"I’ve tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady spent 20 of his 23 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. He played his final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won six of his titles in New England and one more in Tampa Bay, cementing himself as the greatest quarterback ever.