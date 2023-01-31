Tom Brady says 49ers’ quarterback injuries left San Francisco with ‘no chance to compete’ in NFC title game

Tom Brady saw his childhood team fall short of the Super Bowl after injuries plagued the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks during Sunday’s NFC championship game. But, as the veteran pointed out Monday, injuries are just a "reality of the sport."

Brock Purdy, the Niners' third-string rookie quarterback who replaced Trey Lance and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo midway through the season, suffered a significant injury to his throwing arm early on in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Johnson, a fourth-string quarterback, was then ruled out with a concussion, leaving the Niners scrambling before Purdy returned despite having significant throwing limitations.

According to Brady, this left San Francisco with "no chance to compete."

"Injuries play a role in every game, and your margin of error changes quite a bit," he said during this week’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast. "Obviously San Fran had, you know, really no chance to compete yesterday. That was tough just to see that happen, but at the same time, it’s the reality of the sport.

"It’s truly part of the sport. It’s a contact sport, and that’s why it’s a demolition derby. And that’s why, you know, all these games are somewhat unpredictable."

Brady commended the Eagles on being deserving of their victory but also pointed out that both Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were battling through their own injuries over the weekend.

"You go to the Super Bowl, Patrick had a sprained ankle, Jalen’s had a hurt shoulder. Anything can happen in the first quarter of the game, and, of course, it’s going to affect the outcome."

Purdy’s injury was revealed to be much more serious after initial tests showed he suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow, according to reports.

He could miss up to six months.



