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NFL

Tom Brady reveals why majority NFL team ownership may not be for him

Brady is a lead broadcaster on FOX and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Tom Brady talks Logan Paul's performance at flag football game Video

Tom Brady talks Logan Paul's performance at flag football game

NFL legend Tom Brady tells Fox News Digital that Logan Paul "impressed" him at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

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Tom Brady may have only worn the helmets of two different teams in his NFL career, but in his post-playing journey, he’s become a man of many hats.

Brady is the Chief Wellness Officer of eMed Population Health, a lead broadcaster with FOX and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders – among other things.

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Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt

Fox Sports announcer Kevin Burkhardt (left) with Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

While he appeared on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday to talk about his role with eMed, anchor Maria Bartiromo asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion whether he would ever consider becoming a majority owner of an NFL team.

"Great question. I gotta work pretty hard. I paid ordinary income taxes for a very long time in the NFL," he said. "And these valuations have gotten very expensive."

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Tom Brady plays flag football

Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws ball against Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium on March 21, 2026. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Brady said he enjoys the roles he currently has and joked about not getting booed anymore when he walks into a stadium.

"But I love playing the role I have," he continued. "I certainly love my role at FOX and broadcasting has been … I could never have imagined the joy I find being able to be on camera with my great partner Kevin Burkhardt, our entire team, and communicating to all our fans how incredible the game of football is and how sports brings together communities. I see it every week when I go to these amazing stadiums and it feels really nice walking into stadiums and not getting booed by everybody anymore. There’s more cheers than I realize, like, ‘Oh man, maybe they respected me a little more than I thought.’

Tom Brady at Cardinals-49ers

Former quarterback Tom Brady, left, gestures before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

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"So, having this role in broadcasting, being involved in football with the Raiders has absolutely been a dream come true and also making a difference in other people’s lives, trying to share some of the things in my mind that I’ve learned from incredible mentors, trying to inspire through the different people that have come into my life, to communicate the messages that I’ve been able to get that have helped me live my dream. And I want to do that for others."

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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