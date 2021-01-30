Tom Brady reveals what 'matters' when playing in Super Bowls

Tom Brady has held the Vince Lombardi once, twice …. six times. So when he gives advice about playing in the Super Bowl, those who haven’t been usually listen up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be playing in Super Bowl LV as a member of a team not named the New England Patriots. He will be surrounded by players who have never been in the big game to begin with.

He was asked Thursday whether lack of experience matters when it came to playing in the Super Bowl.

"No," he replied. "Experience doesn't matter – playing well matters. The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team, it's going to be the team that plays the best. We've got to prepare the best, we've got to execute the best [and] we've got to perform the best under pressure. If we do that, we'll be champions. If we don't, we won't be."

Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl come Feb. 7. The next guy who has the most title-game experience is veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski. His other top stars like Ronald Jones II, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have a combined zero Super Bowl appearances.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the Bucs’ toughest opponent yet. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and could become the first repeat champions since Brady and the New England Patriots did it 16 years ago.