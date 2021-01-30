Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LV
Published

Tom Brady reveals what 'matters' when playing in Super Bowls

Brady knows a thing or two about playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL names three frontline coronavirus heroes as honorary Super Bowl captainsVideo

NFL names three frontline coronavirus heroes as honorary Super Bowl captains

Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, one of those selected by the NFL, reacts to the announcement and discusses how he has supported his students during the pandemic.

Tom Brady has held the Vince Lombardi once, twice …. six times. So when he gives advice about playing in the Super Bowl, those who haven’t been usually listen up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be playing in Super Bowl LV as a member of a team not named the New England Patriots. He will be surrounded by players who have never been in the big game to begin with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was asked Thursday whether lack of experience matters when it came to playing in the Super Bowl.

"No," he replied. "Experience doesn't matter – playing well matters. The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team, it's going to be the team that plays the best. We've got to prepare the best, we've got to execute the best [and] we've got to perform the best under pressure. If we do that, we'll be champions. If we don't, we won't be."

TRENT DILFER EXPLAINS 'BITTERNESS' OVER RAVENS RELEASING HIM AFTER SUPER BOWL XXXV VICTORY

Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl come Feb. 7. The next guy who has the most title-game experience is veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski. His other top stars like Ronald Jones II, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have a combined zero Super Bowl appearances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the Bucs’ toughest opponent yet. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year and could become the first repeat champions since Brady and the New England Patriots did it 16 years ago.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_