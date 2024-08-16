Tom Brady reveals inspiring advice he gave 12-year-old in surprise Make-A-Wish meeting at Fanatics Fest

Fans of all ages are trying to meet their sports heroes at Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, but 12-year-old Chris Sanchez had a special surprise waiting for him on Friday morning.

He got some one-on-one time with NFL legend Tom Brady.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Fanatics, the official sports partner of the iconic nonprofit, Sanchez’s wish to meet one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history came true.

Sanchez, alongside his parents, shared a conversation with Brady, and he even caught some passes from the future Hall of Famer. It was an intimate and fulfilling moment for the young Miami native, who has dealt with a cancer-related illness.

Brady spoke to Fox News Digital after his time with Sanchez, where he expressed how important these special moments are for him, just as much as they are for children and their families.

"I think I’ve been fortunate to be a part of Make-A-Wish for a long time, and it’s great to meet the families," Brady said. "The kids are going through a lot, and I think it just helps everyone keep lots of things into perspective. Just seeing the joy on the kid’s face and the parents’ faces, sometimes they’ve been dealt some tough cards, but it’s great to see their joy and happiness, especially on a cool day of bringing everyone here.

"All the sports fans from around the world coming [here], a lot of athletes coming. Trying to create something really unique and special for the fan experience for sure."

Brady also revealed some advice that he offered Sanchez, who asked a very specific question to the seven-time Super Bowl champion about his own football career.

"He actually asked me, ‘What do you do when you’re a backup? And how do you continue to help the team as a backup?’"

Brady explained to Sanchez, who signed his own trading card for his hero, "When you’re a backup, and you’re not in the position you want to be in, that could either really motivate you and inspire you to do better, or it can be very disappointing and sad. If it’s disappointing and sad, and it doesn’t force you to work harder, then it’s a negative. If you use for learning, it’s a positive.

"We’re all faced with challenges and adversities. In a personal way, all the families and children are challenged, but they still have goals and dreams, too, that they want to achieve. Just want to try to help them do that."

Brady added that "everything hits you different as a parent," being a father of three himself. Wanting his own kids to be around positive influences, Brady knows he can provide that for kids like Sanchez, saying, "You understand the impact you can have speaking to kids."

Before his time with his sports hero, Sanchez, along with 10-year-old Boston-based Chris Hohn, who met another New England legend in Red Sox slugger David Ortiz for his wish, got to kick his morning off with a private shopping experience at the Fanatics Superstore on premise.

Each kid was gifted a $250 voucher to shop official league, team and player apparel before getting their meet-and-greet opportunity.

Fanatics Fest was created to bring sports fans together under one roof, where they can hopefully create memories that will last a lifetime with some of the greatest players in their respective sports.

That’s exactly what happened with Sanchez, who can forever say he got to speak with, and catch a ball from, Brady.

