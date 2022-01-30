Tom Brady retirement may have domino effect on Bucs roster

With Tom Brady retiring from the NFL, many are wondering about the futures of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and head coach Bruce Arians.

Not only have the veteran tight end and coach hinted at retirement before, but there is significant interest in Buccaneers’ coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles completed an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich recently had his second interview with the team for the open coaching position.

Leftwich is also on the list of candidates the New Orleans Saints would like to consider replacing Sean Payton.

Bowles also interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coaching gigs.

While Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek is listed on the candidates for the Raiders to interview for GM and completed an interview with the Vikings for the same open role.

Arians has been vocal about his stance on the entire coaching staff having permission to seek jobs around the league, but what does this mean for the longevity of Tampa Bay?

This season, free-agent Gronkowski is set to be joined by wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, and cornerback Carlton Davis — among a few others — so the effect of Brady’s retirement could have a domino effect on this Tampa Bay team.