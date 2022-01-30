Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady retirement may have domino effect on Bucs roster

The Bucs still have a lot of decisions to make beyond whatever Brady does

By Megan Turner | OutKick
With Tom Brady retiring from the NFL, many are wondering about the futures of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and head coach Bruce Arians.

Not only have the veteran tight end and coach hinted at retirement before, but there is significant interest in Buccaneers’ coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Leonard Fournette #28 after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Leonard Fournette #28 after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles completed an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich recently had his second interview with the team for the open coaching position.

Leftwich is also on the list of candidates the New Orleans Saints would like to consider replacing Sean Payton.

Bowles also interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coaching gigs.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek is listed on the candidates for the Raiders to interview for GM and completed an interview with the Vikings for the same open role.

Arians has been vocal about his stance on the entire coaching staff having permission to seek jobs around the league, but what does this mean for the longevity of Tampa Bay?

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This season, free-agent Gronkowski is set to be joined by wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, and cornerback Carlton Davis — among a few others — so the effect of Brady’s retirement could have a domino effect on this Tampa Bay team.