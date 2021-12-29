Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady reacts to John Madden's death: 'RIP to a legend of our game'

Madden was on the call when Brady played his first Super Bowl with New England Patriots in 2002

The NFL world lost a legend when former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl-winning coach John Madden died at the age of 85 years old on Tuesday, the league announced.

Jerome Bettis, John Madden, Tiki Barber and Al Michaels speak during the "Sunday Night Football" segment to television critics at the NBC Universal Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 21, 2008.

Jerome Bettis, John Madden, Tiki Barber and Al Michaels speak during the "Sunday Night Football" segment to television critics at the NBC Universal Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, July 21, 2008. (REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Madden, who was also a longtime broadcaster, made an impact on a ton of former and current NFL players, as well as fellow sports journalists, and he was the face of Madden NFL Football, one of the most successful sports video games of all time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacted to Madden’s death on social media.

"John called our first Super Bowl," Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family."

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (left) and Drew Bledsoe (right) celebrate their team's victory over the St. Louis Rams Feb. 3, 2002, in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (left) and Drew Bledsoe (right) celebrate their team's victory over the St. Louis Rams Feb. 3, 2002, in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Madden was on the call when Brady played in his first Super Bowl as a member of the New England Patriots back in 2002. Brady and the Patriots went on to beat Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams in that game 20-17.

When Brady engineered the game-winning drive late in that contest, Madden said that Brady gave him "goosebumps" just before legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri booted the field goal that gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl title.

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, California, on Sept. 13, 2015. 

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, California, on Sept. 13, 2015.  (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Madden's death on Tuesday resonated with several celebrities, sports figures and entertainers as they took to social media to remember the legendary head coach.

