Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Tom Brady's peers believe he still wants to play football, could join another team: report

Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after winning seven Super Bowl titles from his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Brady, who played 22 seasons in the league, said on his "Let’s Go!" podcast that he’s "super content and happy" with his decision to retire. However, he did say that he plans on taking the next steps "day by day" and added that "nothing’s promised for us."

Some of Brady’s peers believe that he still wants to play, NFL Network reported.

TOM BRADY IS HOPEFUL ROB GRONKOWSKI RETURNS TO FOOTBALL IN 2022: 'HE'S UNSTOPPABLE OUT THERE AS A PLAYER'

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski #87 during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"A lot of people feel like [Brady] was almost forced in that direction [to retire]," NFL media’s Mike Giardi said of Brady’s retirement. "And [he] doesn't wanna go in that direction just yet."

Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022. The team could also put him on the reserve/retired list to free up space. According to reports, some people close to Brady believe he would consider joining another team if he does indeed come back.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year; they didn't win a title," Giardi reported. "Now, there's some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn't seem that's gonna be the case. Maybe, just maybe, Tom Brady is looking elsewhere, and saying, 'I can't win a title here, but maybe I can win one elsewhere.' ... He did not close the door on playing football."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova