Tom Brady's peers believe he still wants to play football, could join another team: report

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after winning seven Super Bowl titles from his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who played 22 seasons in the league, said on his "Let’s Go!" podcast that he’s "super content and happy" with his decision to retire. However, he did say that he plans on taking the next steps "day by day" and added that "nothing’s promised for us."

Some of Brady’s peers believe that he still wants to play, NFL Network reported .

"A lot of people feel like [Brady] was almost forced in that direction [to retire]," NFL media’s Mike Giardi said of Brady’s retirement. "And [he] doesn't wanna go in that direction just yet."

Brady, who is under contract with the Bucs for one more season, could be released by the franchise after June 1 to save salary cap space for 2022. The team could also put him on the reserve/retired list to free up space. According to reports, some people close to Brady believe he would consider joining another team if he does indeed come back.

"The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year; they didn't win a title," Giardi reported. "Now, there's some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn't seem that's gonna be the case. Maybe, just maybe, Tom Brady is looking elsewhere, and saying, 'I can't win a title here, but maybe I can win one elsewhere.' ... He did not close the door on playing football."