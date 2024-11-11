Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Tom Brady pays tribute to 'real superheroes' on Veterans Day

Veterans Day pays tribute to throws who served in the US armed forces

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Special Operations Wounded Warriors teams up with Baden K-9 to help veterans in need Video

Former Navy SEAL Chris Ring and his service dog Brisa join ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the life-changing impact of canine companionship for America's heroes.

NFL legend Tom Brady took a moment out of his day to pay tribute to United States military veterans on Veterans Day in a post on social media.

"Happy Veterans Day to those who have proudly served this amazing country," Brady wrote in a post on X. "The REAL superheroes in our world."

Tom Brady at 49ers game

Fox color commentator Tom Brady looks on before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 6, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

Brady was far from the only sports figure to make a social media post. The New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and the Pittsburgh Steelers were just some of the praise coming from the sports world.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted together earlier in the day. It was the first time they were together since Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden and Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden and Harris together on Veterans Day

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris look on during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"Today, we honor all our veterans who have defended and fought for our democracy," Biden wrote in a post on X. "They prove that we are a nation that can meet darkness with light, no matter how high the cost or how heavy the burden. May we all strive to be worthy of their sacrifices for us."

Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to commemorate the service of U.S. military veterans who served in the armed forces. The day of remembrance was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.