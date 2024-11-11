Tom Brady pays tribute to 'real superheroes' on Veterans Day

NFL legend Tom Brady took a moment out of his day to pay tribute to United States military veterans on Veterans Day in a post on social media.

"Happy Veterans Day to those who have proudly served this amazing country," Brady wrote in a post on X. "The REAL superheroes in our world."

Brady was far from the only sports figure to make a social media post. The New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and the Pittsburgh Steelers were just some of the praise coming from the sports world.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted together earlier in the day. It was the first time they were together since Harris lost the election to President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden and Harris participated in a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"Today, we honor all our veterans who have defended and fought for our democracy," Biden wrote in a post on X. "They prove that we are a nation that can meet darkness with light, no matter how high the cost or how heavy the burden. May we all strive to be worthy of their sacrifices for us."

Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to commemorate the service of U.S. military veterans who served in the armed forces. The day of remembrance was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.