Tom Brady's potential Patriots departure draws reactions from Massachusetts politicians

Tom Brady’s future with the New England Patriots raises all kinds of questions, but Massachusetts politicians are offering the legendary quarterback some perks if he chooses to stay in Foxborough.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said Tuesday he would be willing to give Brady the keys to the city “forever,” but was more sure that the quarterback’s competitiveness would lead him to stay in New England rather than try to win somewhere else, according to WHDH-TV.

“I think this is going to be Tom Brady’s decision, but one thing about Tom Brady is he likes challenges,” Walsh said. “If you’re listening Tom, you got knocked out in the first round, so the challenge is to get back to the Super Bowl next year, so stay in New England.”

Robert DeLeo, the Speaker of the Massachusetts House, said there was precedent for renaming a town for Brady, citing the David Ortiz Bridge. DeLeo said he wasn’t exactly sure that Brady was finished yet.

Back in December, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker had a thought for honoring Brady.

“I think 12/12 would be a really interesting day to turn into Tom Brady Day at some point,” Baker said. “If he stays I think that’s great, but he doesn’t owe us anything.”

Brady hasn’t said whether he wants to play for the Patriots in 2020, only saying that his plans still haven’t changed and that he wants to play until he’s 45.

Brady said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he still had “more to prove.”