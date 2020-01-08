Tom Brady still has 'more to prove' but whether it's with the Patriots is unclear

Tom Brady shed light on his future in a social media post on Tuesday, saying he knows he still has “more to prove” days after the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card playoffs.

Brady included a picture of himself running onto the field at Gillette Stadium. However, he did not commit to playing for the Patriots for 2020 or beyond. Brady has repeatedly said he is looking to play until he is 45 years old. He turns 43 in August.

“I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” Brady wrote.

He continued: “Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t [sic] always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.

“And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady’s contract for 2020 and 2021 voids in March, which will make him a free agent for the first time in his career. It’s unclear which teams would be interested in the aging superstar, but theories about him going to the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys have risen over the last few days.