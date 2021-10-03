Tom Brady sets NFL all-time passing yards record

Tom Brady is the GOAT in passing yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 28-yard gain in the first quarter of the team’s game against the New England Patriots Sunday night to surpass future Hall of Famer Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 passing yards for the most in league history.

Brady entered the game 68 yards shy of the record.

The Patriots' Twitter account acknowledged Brady's accomplishment.

"It's only fitting it happened at @GilletteStadium," the tweet read. "Congratulations on another NFL record, @TomBrady.".

The Buccaneers reached New England's 11-yard line and settled for a 29-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop, who put Tampa Bay up 3-0 with 4:49 to go in the opening quarter.

The matchup on Sunday night between the Bucs and Patriots marked Brady's return to New England after leaving for Tampa Bay last offseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls with the franchise.

If the Buccaneers win the game, Brady will join Brees, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.