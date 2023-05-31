Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Tom Brady 'looks a little bored to be honest,' David Beckham jokes

Beckham commented on a photo showing Brady and entrepreneur David Grutman in Italy

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady insisted in February he was retired "for good" after more than two decades and six Super Bowl championships between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, as Brady gets set to join the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership, rumors of him angling for his second "unretirement" are swirling. Soccer legend David Beckham threw kerosine on the fire Tuesday.

David Beckham in 2023

British former football player David Beckham attends the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design ceremony hosted by the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios, in London, on May 18, 2023. (JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Entrepreneur David Grutman posted a photo of himself talking to Brady while on his yacht in Sardinia, Italy. He captioned the photo, "Coffee Talk." Beckham had a different take.

"Tom looks a little bored to be honest," the former English soccer star wrote in the comments,

Former NHL star Tie Domi agreed with Beckham’s assessment.

Tom Brady vs Raiders

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws under pressure from defensive tackle Maliek Collins, #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders, during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brady, who did not appear to respond to Beckham, initially wrote he was "ready for my hospitality internship."

The legendary quarterback will become the third former player in NFL history to become a team owner should 24 owners approve of the deal. George Halas and Jerry Richardson were the others.

"We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner," Raiders team owner Mark Davis told ESPN earlier this month.

Whether he comes back to play in the NFL remains to be seen.

Tom Brady vs Las Vegas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, is congratulated on the sideline after he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A league source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that other owners could require a provision in his deal to be "fully retired." Without the provision, Brady would also reportedly need the approval of the teams’ owners to come back anyway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

