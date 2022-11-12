Tom Brady gifted Bucs-themed lederhosen, jokes that backup will wear them during game in Munich

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be taking this whole playing in Germany thing a bit too seriously.

In a news conference in Munich Friday night, Tom Brady received quite a surprise from a German reporter.

The reporter handed Brady his own TB12 and Bucs-themed lederhosen.

Lederhosen are basically leather overalls worn as traditional garments in German-speaking countries. Traditionally, they were worn for physical work. They have now become popular to wear at Oktoberfest events — but not yet in NFL games.

"How would that look going out to the game in that?" he said.

Brady isn't going to wear it, but he has an idea who might.

"Kyle Trask is going to wear that out there," he joked.

Perhaps the Bucs' backup QB can start a new tradition.

The Bucs will kick off against the Seattle Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday for the NFL's first game ever played in Germany.