Tom Brady gets sentimental after 'special Thanksgiving weekend' filled with family and football

The Thanksgiving weekend was a "special" one for Tom Brady, as the NFL quarterback legend got sentimental with a lengthy social media post showcasing days filled with nostalgia, family and more.

Brady performed his Thanksgiving Day duties for Fox Sports, calling the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, but he also enjoyed some college festivities after a trip to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, for "The Game" against Ohio State and more.

Brady posted a carousel of pictures to his Instagram, featuring his children — Jack, 18, Benjamin, 15 and Vivian, 12 — as well as his parents, Galynn Patricia and Tom Sr., and niece Hannah Brady, who plays Division I volleyball for the Wolverines.

"What a special thanksgiving weekend with the people I love most," the 48-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Fame captioned the carousel. "Laughing, playing, eating too much…and enjoying our family and football and tradition in the state of Michigan."

Brady’s first picture on the carousel was him and his daughter, Vivian, smiling on the Big House turf in Ann Arbor. Brady and company would’ve certainly liked a different result during the game, though, as the Buckeyes finally snapped their losing stream against their most heated rival to remain the top team in the country.

The second picture was also a family affair, this time on the volleyball court at the university.

"I am so blessed to work with the best team at [Fox Sports] delivering a great game between the Lions and the Packers," Brady wrote. "Working with Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi and our entire crew made last Thursday so much fun. And then to travel shortly down the road to Ann Arbor to watch the most athletic Brady family member to ever play at Michigan, my niece who plays for the Wolverines Volleyball team, and spend time with all of my extended family made this one of the best Thanksgivings ever."

Brady famously worked his way through the Wolverines’ football quarterback depth chart, beginning in 1995 as a freshman out of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.

He got sentimental about his time back in Ann Arbor, which he says he always cherishes.

"It’s always such a special experience being on the Michigan campus, especially now that I don’t have to take finals anymore!" Brady joked. "We got to go to the big house to see Michigan football take on a great Ohio State team [angry emoji] And to see so many former teammates and friends meant the world to me. I’m so appreciate and grateful for all the incredible memories and relationships that have been created since I started at Michigan in 1995."

But the trip to Ann Arbor wasn’t just about Brady reminiscing — he enjoyed every second that his family got to spend with him there as well, especially his children.

"To share that experience and all those memories with my kids was a dream come true. The game didn’t quite turn out the way we hoped (I still maintain it was a touchback!)" Brady wrote, referencing a controversial Ohio State touchdown by Jeremiah Smith in the Michigan loss. "But the sun always comes up the next day, and to realize that it was one of the best weekends of my life Surrounded by the love of my parents means the world to me. I look forward to coming back soon and to finishing the NFL season strong and creating more unforgettable memories with this crew.

"Sending my love to you all and gratitude and I hope you all had an incredible Thanksgiving as well. Even the people in Columbus [winking emoji]."

As the carousel of pictures continued, Brady was spotted walking out of the tunnel and onto the field at the Big House before the Michigan-Ohio State game with his daughter. He was also pictured with his two sons in the tunnel, sharing a flick on the volleyball court with his niece, and even having a catch inside a practice facility for the Wolverines football team with Jack.

It was a family affair both in Detroit and Ann Arbor, and it’s certainly one that Brady and the rest of his family won’t forget.

