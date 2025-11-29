Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State's controversial touchdown in win vs. Michigan causes stir on social media

Many believe Jeremiah Smith should have been called for a touchback

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Jeremiah Smith celebrated his 20th birthday in epic fashion Saturday with a huge touchdown against Michigan in Ohio State's 27-9 victory, but it didn't come without controversy.

Smith's 35-yard touchdown and the PAT in the second quarter put Ohio State up 10-3, but he appeared to bobble the ball near the goal line.

It was never quite clear whether Smith lost possession before crossing the pylon, but it was clear that he didn't regain it until after stepping out of bounds beyond it.

Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 29, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

A fumble by the offense that goes out of bounds in the end zone results in a touchback. The officials reviewed it, but the call was upheld, leading to social media outcry.

Perhaps the touchdown didn't matter quite that much considering Michigan failed to find the end zone all day, but it was a clear turning point in the game.

Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Michigan Stadium Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

MICHIGAN PLAYER DRAWS UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT PENALTY AFTER HELMET MAKES CONTACT WITH REF IN HEATED EXCHANGE

Michigan kicked another field goal after Smith's score, but the Buckeyes marched down the field again to end the first half with a touchdown by Brandon Innis to go up eight points. Snow then started to fall, and it seemed like that played right into Ohio State's hands.

Ohio State and Michigan exchanged punts to begin the second half, but Michigan's was just an 11-yarder that gave OSU great field position. On just the second play of the drive, Carnell Tate, playing in his first game since Nov. 1, scored a 50-yard touchdown to put his team up 24-9.

It had been since 2019 that Ohio State last beat Michigan, and last year's loss in Columbus as three-touchdown favorites was the biggest upset in the history of the rivalry. Michigan players planted their flag at midfield in Columbus, prompting a brawl. Surely, that was all bulletin board material for the Buckeyes to remember for nearly 365 days.

Ohio State flag

The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot takes the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.  (Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

Ohio State and Indiana, the top-two ranked teams in the nation and both 12-0, will now face off in next week's Big Ten championship.

