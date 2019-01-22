Tom Brady, future five-time Super Bowl champion, was initially told he's a 'clipboard holder'

Tom Brady has accomplished a lot in his career, but before he went on to win five Super Bowls with the New England Patriots he was essentially told he would never make it in football.

Brady, while at the University of Michigan, interned for two summers at Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor before his junior and senior seasons, and his boss, Oliver Owens, took a liking to the Wolverines quarterback. Owens even tried to convince Brady to stick with finance.

“Tom, you’re a dime a dozen,” Owens told Brady at the time, according to a lengthy profile on the Patriots in Sports Illustrated published Tuesday. “You’re a clipboard holder, man. You have to start a career. I’ll write you a nice referral.”

Brady, who was always determined to make it in football, turned town Owens’ offer.

“I guess he went a different way,” Owens told Sports Illustrated.

The rest is history.

Brady took over as Patriots quarterback in Week 2 of the 2001 season and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl victory. It would be the first of five for Brady.

Fast forward to 2019, Brady is entering his ninth Super Bowl and third consecutive.